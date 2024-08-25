Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.96.

LOW stock traded up $9.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.54. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

