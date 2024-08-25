Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,303,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,612,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

