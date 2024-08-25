Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $197.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average is $171.04. The stock has a market cap of $231.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $31,699,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 674,123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,317,781 shares of company stock worth $408,231,443. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

