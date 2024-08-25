Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.30. 6,000,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $174.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

