Private Wealth Group LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 159,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.23. 2,450,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.