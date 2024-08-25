Prom Price Hits $6.12 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00009488 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $111.78 million and $2.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.54 or 0.99892444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.21472145 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,916,289.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

