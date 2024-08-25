Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.23 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $6.26 or 0.00009752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $114.23 million and $2.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,170.29 or 0.99984644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.240063 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,840,712.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

