ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.71

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as high as $17.59. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 1,677,709 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 287.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.88% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

