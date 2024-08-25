PSI Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

