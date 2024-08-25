Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.47 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00004086 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $275.74 million and $27.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.20 or 0.04309629 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00041883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001922 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,288,406 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

