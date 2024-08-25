QUASA Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $158,828.33 and $4,118.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198495 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,146.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

