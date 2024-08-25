Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.11

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.11 and traded as high as C$33.40. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.90, with a volume of 571,260 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.10.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

