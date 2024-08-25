Radio Caca Trading Up 13.9% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $59.71 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001507 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002214 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

