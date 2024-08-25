Raydium Price Tops $1.82 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $480.74 million and $20.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00247135 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,745,602 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
