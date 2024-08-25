REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading Up 1.9%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.97 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.97 ($1.01). 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.99).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.42. The stock has a market cap of £16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7,700.00 and a beta of 0.73.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

See Also

