Redox Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:RDX)

Redox Limited (ASX:RDX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Redox Price Performance

About Redox

(Get Free Report)

Redox Limited supplies and distributes chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It offers antioxidants, proteins and fibres, leaving agents, acidity regulator, sweeteners, thickeners, stabilisers and gums, vitamins, amino acids, mineral salts, preservatives, phosphates, humectants, essential and vegetable oils, herb and spice extracts, natural colours, emulsifier, dairy products, wine and brewing, cleaning and sanitation, specialities, additives, emollients, emulsifiers, hair care, solvents, sunscreens, surfactants, thickeners, vegetable oils, processing aids and fining, cleaning and sanitation, waxes and fatty acids, and functional products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.