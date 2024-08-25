Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD) Shares Up 15.5%

Shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.19. 17,554,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16,126% from the average session volume of 108,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWOD. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 172.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 119,376 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Redwoods Acquisition by 4,175.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.