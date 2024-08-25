Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Up 2.7%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 259,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 382,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

