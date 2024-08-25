Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Fluor worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,381 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fluor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Up 1.8 %

FLR stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.