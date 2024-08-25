Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,234,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,223,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

AMG stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.59. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

