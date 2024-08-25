Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,193 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average is $182.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

