Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 817 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,213 over the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $156.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

