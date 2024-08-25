RFP Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

