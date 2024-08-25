Royal Bank of Canada Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$261.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$252.00 to C$261.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$254.50.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$226.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$218.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$214.98. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The stock has a market cap of C$28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

