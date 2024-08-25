RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Trading Down 0.6%

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 78,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 556,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.54 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.42.

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd is a venture capital fund. The fund specializes in directly investing and early-stage. The fund specializes in identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The fund invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

