Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,639,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,851,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Samsara by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 107.9% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,827,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOT opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

