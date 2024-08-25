Sapphire 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,848.59 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $1,848.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.47 or 0.04297031 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00041558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001935 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,864,014,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,339,770 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

