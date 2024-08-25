Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.29.

Shares of SIS opened at C$19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

