SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1,709.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.70.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

