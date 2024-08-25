Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Boosted by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 788,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,644. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

