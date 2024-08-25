Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 128.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,475 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.68. 662,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,644. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,312 shares of company stock worth $19,085,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

