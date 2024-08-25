Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $58 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $57,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 755,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

