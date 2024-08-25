Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,664. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.