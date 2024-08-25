Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 4,024,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

