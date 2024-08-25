Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,397 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

