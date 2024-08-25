Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,444 Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Yiren Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YRD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 2.1 %

YRD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Yiren Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.