Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MTUM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.87. 568,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.08. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

