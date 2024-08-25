Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.42. 29,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,581. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.