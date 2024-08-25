Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FIDU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.42. 29,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,581. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03.
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.