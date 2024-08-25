Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.66

Shares of Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $26.29. Security Federal shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,401 shares traded.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $83.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Announces Dividend

About Security Federal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.