Shentu Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Shentu has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $85.33 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 137,333,342 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

