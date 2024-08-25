Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0050 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $286.64 million and $18.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,163.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.56 or 0.00557263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00263716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00040369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00072488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

