Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $417,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BA traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,573. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

