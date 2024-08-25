Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 850 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 1,269,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

