Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,869 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

