SimpliFi Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VTI stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.59. 2,281,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.