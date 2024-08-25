SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $655.21 million and $827,477.93 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008831 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,224.01 or 1.00040066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00061137 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.54148131 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $1,166,510.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

