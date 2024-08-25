SingularityNET Price Tops $0.55 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $660.36 million and $1.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,221.23 or 1.00037024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008249 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012352 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00062044 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52189319 USD and is up 15.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $1,796,997.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

