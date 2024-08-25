SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

