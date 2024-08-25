Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Sells $474,578.56 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,761.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 211,099 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $9,398,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

