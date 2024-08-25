Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Sells $256,993.08 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Skyline Champion Stock Up 4.7 %
NYSE:SKY opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $92.74.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skyline Champion
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.