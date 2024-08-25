Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Sells $256,993.08 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SKY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

